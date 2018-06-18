According to the Telegraph, Liverpool have finally agreed a professional deal for the highly-rated striker Rhian Brewster, which could be a ‘significant move’ from manager Jurgen Klopp should the centre-forward reach his potential in the coming years.
Klopp and Sporting Director Michael Edwards worked hard to convince the 18-year-old to sign the deal and had to fend off interest from Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this summer. Liverpool were reportedly concerned they could lose Brewster amid such interest, but his future appears to be at Anfield.
The England u18 international joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2015 and has gone on to make over 30 appearances at youth level for the Reds. Brewster has progressed from the u18s to the u23s and is expected to be in the first-team next season.
He scored five goals in 11 games for the Liverpool reserves and could be the reason why Klopp avoids taking the transfer market for a centre-forward this summer. The Merseysiders have Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke, Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge and now Brewster in their attacking ranks.
The teenager’s first-team debut could be made next season. The official confirmation of Brewster’s professional deal will reportedly be made in the coming days.
Stats from Transfermarkt.