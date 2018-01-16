Liverpool favourites to sign €25 million Italian defender

Liverpool have been linked with a move for AS Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri.
Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport says the Reds are favourites to sign Palmieri, although Juventus are also believed to be intersted.
Roma have set a €25 million asking price for the 23-year-old, despite his lack of appearances this season.
Palmieri missed the start of the campaign with a cruciate ligament injury, and he has made just one substitute appearance in Serie A since recovering from that setback.
A product of Santos’ junior system, Palmieri made his senior debut in June 2012.
He was loaned to to Serie A’s Palermo in August 2014, before switching to Roma on loan the following year.
Palmieri made his debut for the club during October in a 4–2 away win against his former side.
His loan was extended for a further season in July 2016 and he completed a permanent move for €2 million towards the end of the year.
Emerson has represented Brazil at U17 level, but he officially switched allegiance to Italy in March 2017.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has yet to fully resolve his side’s defensive issues, despite spending £75 million on Virgil van Dijk.
Alberto Moreno has failed to impress in the left-back role, although Andrew Robertson’s performance against Manchester City on Sunday showcased the improvements he’s made in recent times.
Palmieri looked an exciting prospect before his injury and he could be a decent signing for the Reds.