Liverpool fans want Aaron Ramsey after latest performance

6 April, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Liverpool, Site News
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey produced a brilliant performance against CSKA Moscow on Thursday evening, and Liverpool fans on social networking site Twitter have urged the club to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Ramsey started in the Europa League clash, and was brilliant for the Gunners. He scored twice during the match, and Liverpool fans were hugely impressed with that display.

The Wales international is one of the longest serving players at the club. He joined the Gunners in 2008, and has made over 300 appearances for the north London club.

Ramsey, who earns £110,000 per week as salary according to The Daily Star, has a contract with the Gunners till 2019, and big clubs should be looking to lure him away from the Emirates.

The 27-year-old has scored six goals and provided six assists in 18 Premier League starts for Arsenal so far this season, and has been one of the star performers in the Europa League campaign.

Liverpool signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the Gunners last summer, and the Reds fans are urging the club to make a raid on their Premier League rivals once more.

