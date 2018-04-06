Liverpool fans want Aaron Ramsey after latest performance

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey produced a brilliant performance against CSKA Moscow on Thursday evening, and Liverpool fans on social networking site Twitter have urged the club to sign him in the summer transfer window.
Ramsey started in the Europa League clash, and was brilliant for the Gunners. He scored twice during the match, and Liverpool fans were hugely impressed with that display.
The Wales international is one of the longest serving players at the club. He joined the Gunners in 2008, and has made over 300 appearances for the north London club.
Ramsey, who earns £110,000 per week as salary according to The Daily Star, has a contract with the Gunners till 2019, and big clubs should be looking to lure him away from the Emirates.
The 27-year-old has scored six goals and provided six assists in 18 Premier League starts for Arsenal so far this season, and has been one of the star performers in the Europa League campaign.
Liverpool signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the Gunners last summer, and the Reds fans are urging the club to make a raid on their Premier League rivals once more.
would love ramsey at lfc sign him up
— Elijah (@elijahhughes97) April 5, 2018
Ramsey would fit in perfectly with LFC. Keita, Jorginho, Ramsey not bad you know
— Sora (@HeySoraXO) April 5, 2018
Would def take Ramsey at #LFC live to see him work under Klopp
— Ceri Newman (@cezzmund) April 5, 2018
@LFC sign Ramsey pls and put him with Keita in midfield next season
— Firmino (@ZaanQadri) April 5, 2018
big fan of aaron ramsey.. (LFC fan)
— Meet Rajani 🤙 (@Rajani_Meet) April 5, 2018
@LFC sign Ramsey
— . (@KariusEsque) April 5, 2018
Keita, Ramsey, Ox. That combination of movement, goal threat and creativity in a midfield behind our front 3…😏 All 3 can run for days and put in work off the ball too. I’d be surprised if our people aren’t talking to Ramsey’s people… #LFC
— tweetingred (@tweetingred) April 5, 2018