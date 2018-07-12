Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liverpool fans respond to Leicester City defender Harry Maguire’s latest tweet

12 July, 2018 English Premier League, Leicester, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool fans have urged Leicester City defender Harry Maguire to join the Anfield club following his post on social networking site Twitter after England’s World Cup exit.

Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Croatia n Extra time in the World Cup semifinal clash, but Maguire and the entire England squad did the country proud at the tournament.

The Leicester City defender was one of the stand out performers, along with Jordan Pickford of Everton, and Liverpool fans want him to join the Anfield club.

The Reds could be looking to sign a quality centre-back in the summer, despite the signing of Virgil van Dijk in January, and Maguire would be a terrific signing for the club.

Some Reds fans are keen to see Liverpool making a move for Maguire, and urged him to join the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are one of the most attractive sides in the world, in terms of how they play attacking football, but they have had fragility at the back time and again.

Maguire scored in England’s quarter-final win against Sweden, and his performances at the World Cup have been appreciated by fans of other football clubs.

