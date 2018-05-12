Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liverpool fans react to Sadio Mane’s injury on Twitter

12 May, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane for their game against Brighton tomorrow.

The Senegalese winger has missed several training sessions after picking up a knock against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mane’s injury is not a recurring one.

Klopp said: “We will see. It is not the same injury. It’s a fresh problem.”

The Liverpool winger is still expected to return in time for the Champions League final against Real Madrid towards the end of this month.

The Reds cannot afford to lose any more star players at this stage of the season. Klopp is already without Emre Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Liverpool fans will be worried about Mane’s fitness and they will be hoping for a swift recovery now. The 25-year-old has been exceptional all season and his absence will be a big blow against Brighton. Mane has scored 19 goals for the Reds this season.

Sunday’s game is crucial to Liverpool as far as Champions League qualification is concerned. They cannot afford to lose against Brighton.

Here is how the Liverpool fans reacted to Sadio Mane’s injury news on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

