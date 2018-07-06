Liverpool fans react to Paulo Dybala transfer speculation

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool have made a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala.
The Serie A champions are hoping to secure a stunning deal for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. They have reportedly lodged a stunning £88 million bid for the Portuguese international, and are hoping to complete the deal quickly.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool have moved and enquired about Dybala. The Reds have held talks with Italian agent Gustavo Mascardi to see if a deal is possible and are ready to make a ‘concrete offer’.
Although Juventus have managed to secure funds for Ronaldo, the likelihood is that they will still have to sell players, and Dybala could be on the move to make room for him.
The Argentine is a top class player and would be a massive signing for the club. Liverpool have been looking for a marquee attacking signing, and Dybala could be a huge buy if the Reds can broker a deal.
Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the best tweets:
