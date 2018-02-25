Liverpool fans react to Andy Robertson’s performance vs West Ham

It is becoming a nightmare for opposition managers to chalk out a plan on how to stop Liverpool’s front three. Once again Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored, and the Reds comfortably sealed a 4-1 win against West Ham on Saturday at Anfield.
Salah reached his 31st goal of the season, while Firmino’s no-look strike oozed class at Merseyside, but the Reds fans can’t get their head over one player who is first becoming a Kop hero. Andy Robertson.
The 23-year-old grabbed the opportunities with both hands after Alberto Moreno got injured, and he is growing in confidence with every single game.
The £8 million signing from Hull City in the summer is now looking like an absolute bargain. His pass for Salah’s goal was terrific and overall he did a fantastic job, with three tackles and three key passes as well.
The Scottish defender took to social networking site Twitter to express his delight after the match. He tweeted:
Great result and performance today! Fans were brilliant throughout! #YNWA https://t.co/YXhHTGhkfz
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) February 24, 2018
Liverpool fans simply loved his performance, with many claiming he is arguably one of the best left-backs the club has had in a long time.
Best LB we’ve had in years 👍🏻⚽
— william harkin (@HarWilliam) February 24, 2018
Fast becoming a Kop favourite you lad! Class act.
— DJSLD (@DPSD37) February 24, 2018
Top quality again from you today.. 8million pounds- buy of the season
— Nathan Astin (@nathastin) February 24, 2018
You were bloody brilliant today Andy #RobertsonCarlos
— Miran (@MrShuleta) February 24, 2018
Great display again, mate. Looks like we finally have a successor to @JARiiseOfficial. But then, it’s hard to replace the best LFC left-back in 25 years!
— Dave Tyrer (@DavrosTy) February 24, 2018
Robertson for £8m is an absolute snip. (Basically a swap for Kevin Stewart) So is Salah at £36m. Edwards hey? #LFC
— Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) February 24, 2018
Robertson Carlos carries on proving you don’t have to be a fancy name to get to the top of your profession ..pure hard work ,desire and plenty of underrated talent ..#LFC
— Grizz (@GrizzKhan) February 24, 2018
Robertson. The front 3 will get more plaudits. Van Dijk will get more praise and Karius will get more media but that boy has been #LFC’s find of the season.
— Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) February 25, 2018
Andy Robertson could potentially be the best left back I’ve seen play for us. Always been a problem position but the potential of our current full backs is very promising #lfc
— Michael Connolly (@MlCHAELconnolly) February 24, 2018