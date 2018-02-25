Blog Columns Site News Liverpool fans react to Andy Robertson’s performance vs West Ham

25 February, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Site News

It is becoming a nightmare for opposition managers to chalk out a plan on how to stop Liverpool’s front three. Once again Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored, and the Reds comfortably sealed a 4-1 win against West Ham on Saturday at Anfield.

Salah reached his 31st goal of the season, while Firmino’s no-look strike oozed class at Merseyside, but the Reds fans can’t get their head over one player who is first becoming a Kop hero. Andy Robertson.

The 23-year-old grabbed the opportunities with both hands after Alberto Moreno got injured, and he is growing in confidence with every single game.

The £8 million signing from Hull City in the summer is now looking like an absolute bargain. His pass for Salah’s goal was terrific and overall he did a fantastic job, with three tackles and three key passes as well.

The Scottish defender took to social networking site Twitter to express his delight after the match. He tweeted:

Liverpool fans simply loved his performance, with many claiming he is arguably one of the best left-backs the club has had in a long time.

