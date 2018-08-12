Liverpool fans react as they start new season with 4-0 win over West Ham

Liverpool started the new season with a bang with a 4-0 win against West Ham United and by doing so completed their 500th win in the English Premier League. The margin is also the biggest opening day win for Liverpool since 1994, when they defeated Crystal Palace 6-0.
It all started with Mohamed Salah scoring the first goal of the new season for Liverpool, before Sadio Mane added two more goals in two different halves at their home ground, Anfield.
The Egyptian professional footballer, Mohamed Salah was taken off the pitch by the manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp in the end. He was replaced by Daniel Sturridge, who took less than 30 seconds to score with his first touch of the match.
New signings Naby Keita and Alisson Becker started the match and completed 90 minutes for Liverpool as they started the new season with a win and three points.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Liverpool fans on Twitter:
