Liverpool fans left frustrated as referee denies Solanke goal

Liverpool ended their game 0-0 against Alan Pardew’s West Brom, on Wednesday night. The Reds thought they picked up all three points when Dominic Solanke scored, but the Englishman was deemed to have “intentionally handled” the ball as he struck the back of the net.
Klopp got extremely annoyed in the last match when the referee awarded a penalty against Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby, which went on to cost Liverpool two points. He was less irked post the West Brom game but still questioned the referee’s decision.
He said, “Difficult, for me it is twice deflected and I’m still not sure it his hand has hit the ball or not, for me it looks like the chest.
“In the game, it looked 100 per cent like chest, and afterwards when I see a few replays, yes there is an arm, but I’m not sure if he touched the ball with his arm.
“A lot of things around ref decisions feel not good for us in the moment, to be honest. So we had the ball all of the time but we had two offensive fouls before they had one foul. So it’s like… I don’t get it really, but obviously, we cannot change anything.
“I told the ref after the game, three minutes [added on] in a game like this where there are six changes, time played from the first second from the opponent, and he said it was right”.
Liverpool fans share his frustration.
82mins….The disallowed goal. Gomez crosses in and the ball richochets off Evans and onto Solanke and in via his arm which was unintentional. No way did Solanke have enough time to move his arm out!! Another instance where we got screwed by the officials!! Fuckin awful.
The most baffling part about today’s match was the referee awarding Solanke’s goal, then giving in to player power and changing his mind.
We literally have no luck in the world. Penalty given against us vs Everton that should never have stood and now Solanke’s goal wrongly ruled out.
Can’t believe Dominic Solanke first ever Liverpool goal was denied by a shambolic referee, what a moment he would’ve savoured scoring the winning goal as well.
With regards to the Solanke disallowed goal, really confusing. It wasn’t deliberate, ball didn’t change much direction and keeper was already going to the other side. What was the referee thinking? #LFC
