Liverpool eyeing summer move for Jack Wilshere

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is drawing interest from Liverpool according to The Sun.
The 26-year-old will see his £90,000 per week contract run out this summer, and is yet to agree new terms to stay at The Emirates.
It is suggested the current deal being offered is on reduced terms due to Wilshere’s long-running injury problems that have seen his career blighted. Last year he was declared the most injured Premier League player over a five-year period.
After spending a successful loan spell at Bournemouth, Wilshere has been a regular fixture in The Gunners squad this season.
Any move would be tough for Wilshere having been at Arsenal since he was nine-years-old. On the plus side the England midfielder would link up at Anfield with friend and former team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who made a £35m move from Arsenal last summer.
The Reds would see Wilshere as a replacement for contract rebel Emre Can. The German looks set for Anfield exit door with Juventus favourites for his signature.
It’s not the first time Arsenal have had problems with players contracts running down. Alexis Sanchez recently joined Manchester United, but on the plus side Mesut Ozil has just signed a new and improved deal.
What he could offer Liverpool
Ex-Liverpool star Phil Thompson believes the England international would be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.
He said: “I would take him at Liverpool — he’s got that much ability.”
“I’ve always been a great lover of him.”
Wilshere offers tenacity and a ‘never give up’ attitude. It may never be known what Wilshere could have become due to injuries. If he can stay injury free he could be a handy squad player giving Liverpool options in midfield.