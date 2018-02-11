Liverpool eyeing summer move for Bayer Leverkusen winger

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.
Leverkusen have slapped a £100 million price tag on the 20-year-old who is being monitored by numerous Premier League clubs.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all regularly watched Bailey, but Liverpool are eager to add the Jamaican to their squad.
The Reds have been strongly linked with Monaco star Thomas Lemar, but manager Jurgen Klopp believes the forward will head elsewhere at the end of the season.
Bailey made his Belgian Pro League debut for Genk in August 2015 in a 3–1 away defeat against Sint-Truiden.
He joined Leverkusen in the 2016/2017 winter transfer window for a fee of €20 million, after interest from United and Chelsea.
Bailey has scored 10 goals in 22 appearances for Leverkusen this season, but he has already made it clear he wants to play in the Premier League.
“Of course I have a dream club, but I will not tell,” Bailey has said previously.
“Basically, England was and still is my dream. And if I keep working hard, I’m sure it will work someday.
“The change to Bayer was just the right step for my development.”