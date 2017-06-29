Liverpool defender Joe Gomez set to join Brighton on loan

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is close to joining Brighton on loan for next season.
The young centre-back recently recovered from his knee injury and the 20-year-old will look to get his career back on track with regular first team football at Brighton.
The newly promoted side are looking to improve at the back and Daily Mirror are reporting that the Seagulls are closing in on a move for the highly-rated Liverpool defender.
The Reds signed Gomez from Charlton in 2015 but the young centre-back suffered a cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for over a year.
With the likes of Lovren, Matip, Klavan already at the club, Gomez is unlikely to get a chance at Anfield next season. Furthermore, Klopp is trying to sign the Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk as well.
Gomez has not played for a long time and he needs to recover his form and fitness. In order for that to happen, the 20-year-old will need to play week in week out. At Brighton, he will get the opportunity he needs to develop and improve as a footballer.