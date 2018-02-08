Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo, who has been loaned to Real Mallorca B on an 18-month loan deal.
The move was completed on Tuesday, February 6.
The 18-year-old joined the Reds from Fortaleza CEIF where he made 22 appearances in the past three seasons. Arroyo will now be plying his trade in the Segunda B for a side top of Group III who boast the best defensive record.
Liverpool appear to be planning for the future with their signing of the Colombian u20 international, given they already have a lot of competition at left-back. The Merseysiders have Alberto Moreno, Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez who can all operate in the role.
Arroyo’s chances of regular game time with Mallorca could be slim initially should the side earn promotion this season, let alone how many left-backs he’d be competing for in pursuit of playing time – Pep Vidal, Jaune Pol, Mohamed Reda, Pierre Cornud.
When the Colombian defender returns from his loan move at Mallorca he will be 19 years of age. Arroyo could be moved straight from one reserve team in Spain to another in England, but he has 18 months to develop at a level that should see him get playing time.
