Liverpool dealt transfer blow in pursuit to sign Lyon’s Nabil Fekir

Liverpool seem to have dealt a blow in their pursuit to sign Nabil Fekir after Lyon president revealed that the negotiations between the two clubs haven’t progressed in recent weeks.
The Champions League runner-ups have already bolstered their midfield with the arrivals of Fabinho from Monaco and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig but the Reds are actively seeking to strengthen their attack ahead of the next season.
France International Nabil Fekir has been heavily linked with an imminent move to Anfield this summer but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that the £60 million-rated star will almost certainly stay at the Ligue 1 club until at least the end of the World Cup.
“The deal is at a standstill. Nothing has happened,” Aulas told the Lyon’s official website (via the Dailymail).
“The whole thing will certainly not be completed during the World Cup, and I don’t think anything will change before it.
“We haven’t set a starting price because we haven’t discussed that yet.”
Fekir played a starring role for Lyon this season, having scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 40 appearances and has undeniably attracted interest from several clubs in Europe including Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.
Liverpool will be keen to wrap up a deal for Fekir knowing that his market value may go on an exploding rise in the coming weeks due to his involvement with the French national team in Russia.