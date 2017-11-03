Liverpool could lose 23-year-old to Juventus and Bundesliga giants after contract stalemate

According to The Sun, Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could be on the way out of Anfield next summer with contract talks reportedly stalling.
The German international’s deal with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and he will be free to talk with foreign clubs in January as a result. Juventus and Bayern Munich are two clubs believed to be keen on his signature.
Can has yet to agree a deal with Liverpool after 12 months of talks, and the Merseysiders fear they could lose him for nothing in the summer. The Sun say the 23-year-old wants a release clause in any contract extension he signs with Liverpool, something the Reds aren’t agreeing to.
The Daily Mail report that Can is happy with the money being put on the table but won’t put pen to paper until his demands are met about a clause being inserted into his contract. Liverpool are keen to hold onto their best players and don’t want to be bullied by European sides with lucrative finances.
Juventus are reportedly leading the chase for his signature, having shown an interest the previous summer, while Bayern are also keen on Can. The midfielder, who signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £11m in 2014, has made eight Premier League appearances this season and remains central to Jurgen Klopp’s plans.
Capable of playing in defence and midfield, Can is useful in a variety of roles and won’t be short of interest in the coming months as a result.