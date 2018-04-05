Liverpool could agree shock deal with Manchester United for Salah

Despite Liverpool and Manchester United having avoided transfer business with one another for 54 years, Don Balon believe Mohamed Salah could make the switch from Anfield to Old Trafford this summer.
The 25-year-old joined Liverpool from AS Roma last summer and has gone on to score 37 goals in 42 games this season. Salah’s form has led to a lot of interest in his signature, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain among the many clubs linked, but United are being named as a genuine suitor.
Liverpool are desperate to keep their £90k-per-week star, however, and won’t let him go for less than £175m, say Don Balon. The Egyptian international has made no public desire to leave Anfield just yet, let alone for a Premier League rival in Manchester United, but money may dictate his future.
The Red Devils’ lucrative funds mean they could offer Salah a considerable payrise, let alone meet Liverpool’s lofty asking price, but the unlikelihood of these two clubs doing transfer business could mean any deal is already dead in the water.
United aren’t short of options in attack, with Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata in the squad, but Salah could operate as a right-sided forward, coming inside on his stronger left foot.
However, Liverpool selling their best player of the campaign to their fierce rivals to help them push for the Premier League title next season seems very unlikely.
Stats from Transfermarkt.