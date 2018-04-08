Liverpool could agree part-ex deal with Real Madrid for Salah

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid could offer Isco and £43.7m to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer. Los Blancos have made the Egyptian international a priority signing and believe a part-exchange deal worth £131m might be enough to procure his signature.
Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma last summer and has gone on to score 38 goals in his first season with the Merseysiders. The £90k-per-week star has a number of clubs keen on his signature as a result of his fine form, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain two sides paying an interest.
Liverpool aren’t likely to part ways with their summer signing for cheap, however, so offers might have to be in excess of £131m. Real felt they could land Salah if they offered Isco – whom they value at £87m – as part of the deal but they’ve had no such luck.
The former Chelsea forward still has more than four years to run on his current deal so Liverpool are under no pressure to cash in. The Reds’ refusal to sell Salah could lead to a bidding war this summer, potentially boosting his value to astronomical levels, but there’s been no progress on that front yet.
Isco could be open to a move due to a lack of playing time at Real this season under Zinedine Zidane, but would he consider a move to Anfield after five years at the Bernabeu?
