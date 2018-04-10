According to Sport Mediaset, Liverpool have lined up Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to replace Philippe Coutinho and could agree a £90m deal for the £50k-per-week star.
Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 205 and has gone on to make more than 130 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 91 goals. The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season too, netting 21 goals in 26 games helping the Old Lady defend their title.
Massimiliano Allegri’s side are currently top of the Serie A table, four points clear of second-placed Napoli after 31 games and have Dybala to thank for his efforts. However, the Argentine international could be on the move this summer with Liverpool a potential destination.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is eyeing the forward as a replacement for Coutinho who left to join Barcelona during the winter transfer window, but he won’t be easy to sign. Dybala has more than four years left on his deal with Juventus and might be keen to stay in Italy given he’s already won two league titles and two Coppa Italias.
Liverpool would be able to offer a lot more than his £50k-per-week wages, but his asking price might be steep. The Red Devils spent £48m to sign Naby Keita and £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk so they may curb their spending this summer.