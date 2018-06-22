Liverpool could agree a deal worth £26.4m for Thomas Strakosha this summer, with the Reds happy to meet Lazio’s valuation of the 23-year-old, say Calciomercato. It’s a big call by manager Jurgen Klopp as he already possesses three first-team goalkeepers – Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, Danny Ward – but it appears he could be lining up the Albanian international to replace Karius.
Strakosha joined Lazio from US Salernitana 1919 six years ago and made the transition from the youth ranks to the first-team in 2016, racking up 78 appearances in all competitions. He played in all 38 Serie A outings last season for Lazio too, keeping an impressive 11 clean sheets.
Liverpool aren’t the only side keen on his signature, with Bayer Leverkusen in need of a replacement for Bernd Leno who joined Arsenal this summer. Klopp was previously linked with Alisson of AS Roma and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Strakosha would be the cheaper alternative.
The Reds have been busy in the summer transfer market, signing Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Fabinho from AS Monaco. Strakosha could be the next player through the doors which would be bad news for Karius.
Stats from Transfermarkt.