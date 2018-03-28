According to Bild, Liverpool are considering a club-record deal to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. The Merseysiders are short of natural centre-forwards with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi loaned out of the club and having uncertain futures, so a new face this summer would bolster their options.
Werner won’t come cheap, however, with the 22-year-old to set Liverpool back £87m to land his signature – £12m more than their record-signing Virgil van Dijk. He‘s scored a total of 111 goals for former side Stuttgart at youth and senior level as well as with Leipzig and has a number of suitors keen on his services.
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United have been linked with Werner, but Liverpool appear to lead the race. The S*n say manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a big fan of the striker, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season and has spoken to his agent Karlheinz Forster about a potential deal.
The German international, who has seven goals in 11 games for his country, has more than two years left on his deal and publicly said he would remain at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig for another season at least. Nevertheless, Liverpool could tempt Leipzig with a big bid and a big contract to entice Werner this summer, so time will tell if they can get their man.
Stats from Transfermarkt.