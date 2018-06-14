Liverpool confirm transfer agreed for Williams

Liverpool confirm a transfer has been agreed for Jordan Williams to join Rochdale this summer. The midfielder was out of contract with the Reds at the end of the season and wasn’t offered an extension after making just one appearance in the Liverpool first-team.
Williams’ inability to break into the senior side led to him being loaned out to continue his development. He played for Notts County, Swindon Town and Rochdale, making 14 appearances in all competitions for the latter last season, and has made the permanent switch as he feels he has “unfinished business” after a knee injury cut the move short.
He said to Rochdale’s official website: “I feel as though I’ve got unfinished business here. I had interest from elsewhere, but as soon as Keith Hill got on the phone to me, there was no other club that I wanted to go to.
“It’s a brilliant move for me – I know the Gaffer well and I know that he has wanted me since he found out that there could be a chance of me coming back here. I’ve overcome my injury and I’m ready to kick on now.”
The 22-year-old will now seek to make a career in League One, after the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can kept him out of the Liverpool first-team.
As for his new club, Rochdale finished just one place above the relegation zone last season, earning their survival with a win against Charlton Athletic on the final day of the campaign.
After looking down and out for much for the season, Dale turned things around with only three defeats from their last 16 games. Williams will no doubt be hoping Rochdale can pick up where they left off.
