Liverpool have confirmed goalkeeper Andy Firth has joined Vanarama National League side Chester FC on loan until the end of the season. The 21-year-old could make his debut away to Maidenhead United on Saturday.
Firth has been with Liverpool since he was 11 years of age, and was recently working under Mark Morris in the u23s. The Ripon-born shot-stopper has made two appearances for the reserves, in 2015 and 2016, but hasn’t featured this season.
The lack of playing time may be what has led to the loan move away this month, and he’ll be hoping to impress given the competition for places in the first-team – with Danny Ward, Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius all ahead of Firth in the pecking order.
After the move, Firth thanks the Liverpool and Chester fans for their support online, saying: “Big thanks to all my followers for the support as always! Overwhelmed with all of the messages from both @LFC and @ChesterFC supporters yesterday. Your support is always much appreciated!”
As for his new temporary club, Chester are currently 22nd in the fifth tier of English football, with 27 points from 31 games this season. They’ve conceded 51 goals, so Firth might have his work get out when he eventually does get a game, but the experience will be vital.
Kamil Grabara has been keeping the 21-year-old out of the Liverpool reserve side this campaign, but Firth has a big opportunity to claw himself back into contention.
Stats from Transfermarkt.