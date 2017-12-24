Liverpool close to signing Virgil van Dijk in January

Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move to Liverpool for a while now.
The Reds were desperate to sign him during the summer but the move fell through after an illegal approach from Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side were forced to drop the chase and apologise to Southampton.
It seems that things have changed in favour of Liverpool and Van Dijk could finally end up at Anfield next month.
According to reports (via Independent), a deal close to Southampton’s £70m asking price is close to being agreed.
Van Dijk has been left out of the matchday squad in the recent weeks and it seems that the Saints are preparing for his departure.
Liverpool are in desperate need of some defenders and Van Dijk would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Lovren. The Reds have failed to defend a lead numerous times this season and it has cost them dearly so far.
Klopp’s men are fourth in the table right now but Arsenal and Spurs are not far behind. Liverpool cannot afford to throw away points from winning positions anymore. Van Dijk’s addition will improve them in that department and it might just help them secure a top-four finish.