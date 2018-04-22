Liverpool close to agreeing shock deal with Manchester United for Fellaini

According to TMW, Liverpool are closing in on a shock deal with Manchester United for midfielder Marouane Fellaini this summer. The Belgian international is out of contract at the end of the season and could make the surprise switch to Anfield as a result of Emre Can’s uncertain future.
Fellaini joined United from Everton in 2013 and has gone on to make more than 150 appearances in all competitions. The 30-year-old has struggled for playing time this season, however, racking up just six starts in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup combined.
In addition to Liverpool’s interest, AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and AS Roma are also reportedly keen on his services. The Reds might have to act fast to land their £80k-per-week transfer target, however, as Can looks on his way out in the coming months. – Juventus lead the race.
The German international has made 166 appearances for the Reds since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has been a regular in the midfield this season. Can has made 37 appearances in all competitions, contributing 11 goals, and will need a like-for-like replacement if he does move to Italy.
Fellaini certainly has the physical attributes to emulate Can, although he’s not as cultured in possession. It’s been 54 years since the last time did business with one another, but this rumour doesn’t appear to be going away.
