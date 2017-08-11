Liverpool clash with Manchester United tops Sky Sports’ October coverage

Premier League fans are in for a treat during October and November as Sky Sports screens seven big head-to-heads between last season’s top six over the two months.
Sky Sports Premier League will show 22 matches from England’s top tier, with Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United on Saturday October 14 the standout fixture.
Fans can expect fireworks on November 5 as Super Sunday will showcase Chelsea v United and Manchester City v Arsenal.
Elsewhere, Sky Sports will televise three key games involving Tottenham Hotspur, including matches against United, Liverpool and the north London derby against Arsenal.
Sky Sports’ Head of Football Gary Hughes said: “With 20 more exclusively live matches, the Sky Sports Premier League channel will continue to follow every team in depth like never before.
“From The Debate and Premier League Prediction shows to Soccer AM, Gillette Soccer Saturday and more – fans will get the whole story.”
Last season’s fixtures between the top seven produced some interesting statistics.
Chelsea lost just five league games all season on their way to the title, but four of those came against teams in the top seven.
Liverpool went through the campaign without losing against a top seven side, but their record of P26 W15 D5 L6 against the other 13 teams left them a distant fourth in the table.
Sky Sports live Premier League fixtures (Oct-Nov)
October
Everton v Burnley Sun 1 Oct 2.15pm
Newcastle United v Liverpool Sun 1 Oct 4.30pm
Liverpool v Manchester United Sat 14 Oct 12.30pm
Southampton v Newcastle United Sun 15 Oct 4.00pm
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion Mon 16 Oct 8.00pm
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion Fri 20 Oct 8.00pm
Everton v Arsenal Sun 22 Oct 1.30pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sun 22 Oct 4.00pm
Chelsea v Watford Mon 23 Oct 8.00pm*
Manchester United v Tottenham Sat 28 Oct 12.30pm
Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton Sun 29 Oct 1.30pm
Leicester City v Everton Sun 29 Oct 4.00pm
Burnley v Newcastle United Mon 30 Oct 8.00pm
November
Stoke City v Leicester Sat 4 Nov 12.30pm
Manchester City v Arsenal Sun 5 Nov 2.15pm
Chelsea v Manchester United Sun 5 Nov 4.30pm
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Sun 19 Nov 1.30pm**
Watford v West Ham United Sun 19 Nov 4.00pm
Brighton & Hove Albion v Stoke Mon 20 Nov 8.00pm
West Ham United v Leicester City Fri 24 Nov 8.00pm
Southampton v Everton Sat 25 Nov 12.30pm
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City Sun 26 Nov 4.00pm
*Subject to Carabao Cup fixtures
** Subject to UEFA Champions League fixtures