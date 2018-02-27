Liverpool ‘asking about the situation’ of James Rodriguez

According to Don Balon, Liverpool have enquired about the availability of Real Madrid attacking-midfielder James Rodriguez. The 26-year-old has spent the season on loan with Bayern Munich and is due to return to the Santiago Bernabéu in less than 18 months.
With the Colombian international’s future at Real in doubt, Liverpool have entered the race for his signature, but Los Blancos aren’t selling. James’ release clause is £439.3m and a deal being agreed will be complicated for two reasons.
Bayern have the midfielder until the summer of 2019 and Real currently have no desire to recall him from his loan to sell him on elsewhere. Secondly, James’ form has been fantastic this season – 10 goals scored and created in 13 Bundesliga starts so the defending champions won’t want to let him go either.
As a result, Liverpool might have hit a major stumbling block in their pursuit of the ex-Monaco star. They’ve been enquiring about his services for some time now but have yet to make any progress. The latest from Spain suggests Bayern will retain the 26-year-old for the time being.
Don Balon say: “(Rodriguez) has become important for (Bayern manager Jupp) Heynckes. A call has been received asking about the situation of the player. Jürgen Klopp has long been behind James, but the response he has received from Real Madrid has been very clear: James is not for sale.”
It’s bad news for manager Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool do struggle with a lack of depth in attack with Daniel Sturridge loaned out and Dominic Solanke in between reserve and first-team football. The Real Madrid man wouldn’t have come cheap, however.
He cost Real £71m back in 2014, and has gone on to make over 100 appearances in all competitions, winning the La Liga title and Champions League during his time at the Bernabeu.