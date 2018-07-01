Liverpool “in the hunt” with Arsenal to sign Lucas Vazquez

Liverpool are set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez.
The Gunners are willing to pay Vazquez around £130,000 per week, but Marca has claimed that the Reds are also “in the hunt” to sign the winger.
Chelsea and AC Milan are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old, although the latter’s ban from playing in Europe effectively puts them out of the running.
His versatility makes Vazquez an attractive proposition for potential suitors, but Madrid are believed to be in no hurry to him.
Vazquez progressed through Madrid’s youth system, before spending time with the club’s ‘B’ and ‘C’ teams in Spain’s lower leagues.
He was loaned to Espanyol in 2014, but returned to Madrid the following summer.
The 26-year-old has gone on to make 136 appearances for Madrid in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.
Vazquez represented Spain at the 2016 European Championships in France and he is part of their squad at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.
He came on as a substitute in Spain’s group games against Portugal and Iran, but remained on the bench during their 2-2 draw with Morocco.