Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea target still hoping he will be sold

Virgil van Dijk is still hopeful of securing a move away from Southampton before the transfer window closes.
The 26-year-old demanded to leave St Mary’s back in July, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all linked with a move for the centre-half.
Saints reported Liverpool over an illegal approach for van Dijk, forcing the Reds into an apology, and the transfer saga has rumbled on since then.
The South Coast club have insisted van Dijk will not be sold, but a late bid in the region of £70 million could force them into a rethink.
Sources close to the player have told The Independent he is still optimistic that he will be sold, with Liverpool his first choice.
The Netherlands international has made 68 appearances for Southampton since joining the club from Celtic back in 2015.
He won the Scottish title with the Hoops having signed for the club from FC Groningen during the summer of 2013.
van Dijk has played 251 games during his club career, scoring 29 goals, and has been capped 12 times by the Netherlands at senior level.