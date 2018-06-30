Liverpool are in market to ‘find the next Mohamed Salah’, says CEO Peter Moore

Liverpool chief executive officer Peter Moore has revealed the Reds are in the market to find the next Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window.
Mohamed Salah failed in his first spell in the English Premier League, which was at Chelsea. After a few loan spells, AS Roma signed the Egyptian international forward on a permanent transfer where he became a star.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp became a fan of Mohamed Salah and decided to sign him for the English Premier League club. Liverpool signed the former Basel winger from AS Roma in the summer transfer window of 2017.
In his first season at the Merseyside club, Mohamed Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions and was voted the Player of Year in the last season. Liverpool also signed Virgin van Dijk for 75 million pounds from Southampton and the Dutchman became the most expensive defender in the world.
Moore claims it is necessary for Liverpool to become a 500 million pounds football team if they have to win anything.
“We’re in a world now where if you’re not a £500m football team you’re not going to win anything,” Moore said.
“And the ability for us to be able to stay up bluntly with the Manchester Uniteds and the Barcelonas and the PSGs and the Real Madrids, all of whom have slightly different business models, becomes critical, because if we don’t stay up with them we don’t compete.
“We are the proud owners of the world’s most expensive defender in Virgil van Dijk at £75million. But that money has got to come from somewhere. And being able to drive that growth becomes critical. Why? Because you invest in the team.
“Our primary focus for every pound, Euro, dollar we make is to give it to Jurgen Klopp and our scouting staff and our sporting director and say go buy the best players, go find the next Mohamed Salah.
“Go shore up the defence, which we did with Virgil Van Dijk. Go figure out how you can identify a player like we’ve just done with Naby Keita, buy him a year in advance, leave him in Germany, but now, as he shows up this week, is a Liverpool player.”