Liverpool and Tottenham set to battle it out for PSV forward Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham are interested in signing the highly talented PSV winger Steven Bergwijn.
The 20-year-old is rated as one of the best young attackers around Europe right now and he would be a sensational addition to Pochettino’s lineup.
Spurs are in need of some pace and flair and Bergwijn would complement the likes of Eriksen, Son and Alli, perfectly.
The PSV attacker can play on the left as well as the right wing and he is blessed with exceptional technique and close control. Bergwijn will help Tottenham open up the deep defences with his dribbling and passing in the final third.
As per the reports, PSV value the player at around 26 million Euros and therefore affordability should not be an issue. Apparently, Liverpool want to sign the highly rated winger as well.
The Reds need to add some depth to their front three and Bergwijn would be an ideal alternative to Salah/Mane.
It will be interesting to see whether Spurs can agree on a fee with PSV now.
Bergwijn managed to score 8 goals for PSV last season. He also ended up with 7 assists.