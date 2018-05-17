According to Don Balon, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are chasing Marco Asensio who is ‘seriously considering a Real Madrid exit’ if president Florentino Perez signs one of Eden Hazard or Mohamed Salah this summer.
Asensio joined Real from Mallorca in 2015 and has gone on to make 90 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 31 goals. The 22-year-old has been somewhat of a regular under Zinedine Zidane this season, making 52 appearances across the board, but his future is uncertain.
Don Balon say Perez wants to make a galactic signing this summer, with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah believed to be on Real’s shortlist. If one of the duo is brought in, Asensio might seek an exit as his playing time could diminish.
Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are hoping to capitalise on the situation by ‘throwing the window out of the house’ to land his signature. The Reds need depth in attack as they have nobody capable of replacing Salah, Firmino or Mane if injury struck.
United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out adding to his attack this summer, but he’ll surely want to replace Anthony Martial if the Frenchman does leave the club as rumoured.
As for City, Pep Guardiola was after another forward in January but couldn’t land the signature of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester. Asensio could be on their shortlist given his eye for goal and creativity in the final third.
Stats from Transfermarkt.