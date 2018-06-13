Liverpool and Man Utd battling to sign Federico Chiesa

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.
The Serie A club recently slapped a £62 million price tag on Chiesa to try and warn off potential suitors.
However, according to the Guardian, both Liverpool and United are considering launching a bid for the 20-year-old.
Manchester City, Napoli and Inter Milan are also said to be monitoring Chiesa’s situation, although the latter are unwilling to meet Fiorentina’s asking price.
Chelsea and Liverpool are both believed to have sent scouts to Italy to watch the attacker in action last season.
Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli handed clubs a boost in their pursuit of Chiesa back in April.
“I’m calm, even if you can never be in football,” Pioli told Rai Radio. “Can Chiesa become a ‘bandiera’ or will he be sold like (Federico) Bernardeschi? I don’t know.
“What I can say is that he’s grown a lot – he’s made great strides and he can become very important for this club.”
Chiesa made his competitive debut for Fiorentina in a 2–1 away defeat against Juventus in 2016.
He has represented Italy at various junior levels and made his senior international debut in a friendly against Argentina in March 2018.