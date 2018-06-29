Liverpool and Chelsea target available to buy for £26.5 million

Barcelona are willing to sell goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for £26.5 million.
The 29-year-old, who has a £53 million release clause in his contract, is eager to move on to secure first-team football.
Spanish media outlet Sport has claimed Barca are prepared to reduce their asking price in order to facilitate a transfer.
It is understood that the La Liga giants will meet with Cillessen this week to discuss his future.
Liverpool and Chelsea have both been heavily linked with the goalkeeper over the past few weeks.
The Reds’ are in the market for a new goalkeeper, after both Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet failed to nail down the number one spot last season.
Thibaut Courtois’ future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid touted as possible destinations for the Belgian stopper this summer.
Cillessen has made just 21 appearances in the last two years since his move from Ajax, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen being the preferred choice for Barca boss Ernesto Valverde.
He is the current first choice for Netherlands and has been capped 39 times by his country.