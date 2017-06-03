Liverpool agree personal terms with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are looking to sign the Roma winger Mohamed Salah this summer and it seems that talks are progressing well for now.
According to The Times, Liverpool have now agreed personal terms with the former Chelsea player and Salah will earn around £90,000-a-week at Anfield next season.
Roma have rejected Liverpool’s initial offer for their star player but the Italian giants are willing to negotiate. Liverpool offered £28m for the player but Roma are looking for a fee of around £35m.
The player’s agent Ramy Abbas travelled to England for transfer talks with Liverpool earlier this week and the outcome was quite positive. The player is thought to be keen on the move and the Reds just need to agree on a fee with Roma now.
Salah is one of the best players in Serie A right now and the Egyptian has scored 15 goals in 31 league games during the 2016/17 season. Furthermore, he also managed to pick up 18 assists.
Liverpool have been long term admirers of the player and Brendan Rodgers tried to sign him in 2014. However, he opted for Chelsea instead. The winger was never given a fair chance at Stamford Bridge and he was eventually sold to Roma for a fee of £13m.
Salah would be a terrific addition to an already outstanding Liverpool attack. Klopp will be looking to challenge for the title next season and signing the Roma star would certainly aid his cause.