Liverpool confirm they have agreed a new deal for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international has signed a ‘long-term contract’ at Anfield which is a big statement from manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the new season. There have been many rumours about Salah’s future this summer, but his new deal put paid to those suggesting he could leave for Real Madrid or Barcelona.
The contract is reportedly a five-year deal without a release clause attached and will see the former Serie A forward earn around £200k-a-week.
Salah enjoyed a dream debut season an Anfield after signing from AS Roma last summer. The 26-year-old scored and created 42 goals in 36 Premier League games, as Liverpool reached the Champions League final in Kyiv and sealed European football for next season with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.
In addition to lighting up the top flight, Salah scored 10 goals and made four assists in 13 Champions League appearances. His form in Europe led to every big club being linked before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but Liverpool have made it clear on a number of occasions that they wouldn’t be selling the Egyptian.
After finishing 35 points behind champions Manchester City in the league last season, the Reds need to keep their best players to stand a chance at closing the game in 2018/19. Salah contributed to 50% of their top-flight goals so he’s essential to any future success.
Stats from Transfermarkt.