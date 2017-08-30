Liverpool agree fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool have agreed on a deal to sign the highly talented Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The 24-year-old turned down the chance to sign for Chelsea yesterday and the Reds will be delighted to have secured his services. According to Sky Sports, Liverpool will pay around £35 million for the midfielder.
The player is now expected to undergo his medical and agree to personal terms with Liverpool.
Chamberlain had just one year left on his current deal and the player was not keen on extending it. The former Saints midfielder turned down a massive offer from the Gunners earlier this month worth around £180,000 per week.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to get the best out of Chamberlain now. The 24-year-old’s ability is beyond doubt, but he has not progressed over the last few years. The Liverpool manager has been excellent with young players during his time at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool and he could be the one to revive Chamberlain’s career.
Liverpool are now looking to secure the services of Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar. The Frenchman could be the replacement for Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian is wanted by Barcelona and he has informed the Reds about his decision to leave.
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is another priority target for Jurgen Klopp.