Liverpool agree deal to sign Xherdan Shaqiri, medical today

Liverpool are set to sign the Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.
As per Liverpool Echo, the Reds have decided to trigger the £13.5million release clause in the Swiss international’s contract.
Shaqiri is set to arrive on Merseyside later today and the winger will undergo his medical with the Anfield outfit.
Xherdan Shaqiri is due on Merseyside today to finalise the formalities of his £13m transfer from #SCFC to #LFC. If all goes as planned, official confirmation on a deal should follow before the end of the weekend.
— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 13, 2018
The 26-year-old winger should prove to be a quality signing for that price. He has been Stoke City’s best player for a while now and he has shown that he is good enough to play for a top six club.
At Liverpool, he could be the ideal alternative to Mohamed Salah. Klopp struggled to rotate his attack last season due to the lack of options and Shaqiri’s arrival would be a boost for him.
The Swiss international had a very impressive World Cup and he will look to make his mark at Anfield next season.
The Reds are interested in improving their attack this summer and they have been linked with a move for the Lyon attacking midfielder Nabin Fekir as well.