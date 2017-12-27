Liverpool agree deal to sign Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool have agreed on a world record deal (for a defender) to sign Virgil van Dijk in January.
The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Anfield during the summer but the move fell through because of Liverpool’s illegal approach.
According to Telegraph, the Reds have now sealed the move and the player is close to agreeing to personal terms. Liverpool will pay £75 million for the defender who will earn around £180,000-a-week at Anfield.
As per the report, the two clubs have been in talks over the last few days and Liverpool have beaten Premier League giants Manchester City to secure the services of Van Dijk.
Liverpool are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and the arrival of Van Dijk could not have been better timed. The Southampton star will make a big difference for Klopp during the second half of the season.
Van Dijk is arguably the best centre-back in England right now and despite Liverpool paying over the odds, the deal is likely to benefit them.
The fans will be delighted to see that FSG are prepared to break the bank in order to add to the squad. John Henry’s ambitions have been questioned at times but his decision to hold onto Coutinho and then splash the cash on Keita and Van Dijk will endear him to the Reds faithful.