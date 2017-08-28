Liverpool agree club record deal for Naby Keita

Liverpool have agreed on a club record deal to sign the Bundesliga midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.
Liverpool Echo have confirmed the transfer agreement and it seems that the Guinean midfielder will join the Reds in the summer of 2018.
The report from Echo adds that Keita arrived in the UK for his Liverpool medical.
It seems that the player has signed a five year deal with the Reds.
Told “all is now done.”
Naby Keita has passed his medical and signed a five-year contract with #LFC, effective from July 1, 2018
— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 28, 2017
Keita has a £48million release clause which comes into effect next summer and Liverpool Echo claims that the Anfield outfit have agreed to pay a premium on that in order to seal the agreement for him this summer.
The 22-year-old midfielder was one of the best players in the Bundesliga last season and he will prove to be a cracking addition to Klopp’s squad. However, the fact that he joins next summer will have annoyed the former Dortmund manager.
Liverpool needed to strengthen their midfield this summer but they have failed to do so. Furthermore, they could still lose Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.
The likes of Lemar and Sanches have been linked with a move to Liverpool and it will be interesting to see whether the Reds manage to land those two before the window closes.
Meanwhile, Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk remains a priority defensive target for the Reds.