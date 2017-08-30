Liverpool agree £148m deal to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to Barcelona for weeks now and it seems that the deal is close to completion now.
According to Yahoo Sports, Liverpool have finally agreed to sell their star player to the Spanish giants for a fee of €160million.
Earlier this summer, Liverpool owners FSG released a statement claiming that the Brazilian will not be sold. However, things have changed since then. The player refused to play for Liverpool and then went on to submit a transfer request.
There were reports of a back injury, but those rumours were put to bed when the player was seen training with his national team squad earlier this week. It is clear that Coutinho is perfectly fit to play but he has chosen not to.
In that case, it is wise for Liverpool to cash in on the player and improve their squad.
The Reds are looking to sign Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Lemar before the window closes and have already signed Naby Keita (although he will join in 2018). Klopp is thought to be looking to Oxlade-Chamberlain as well.
The report from Yahoo claims that Liverpool have asked Barcelona to wait till their secure a replacement before the Coutinho deal can be completed.
It will be interesting to see whether the Reds complete the club record sale by tomorrow. If they do sell Coutinho, the fans won’t be happy especially after FSG categorically ruled out a sale this summer.