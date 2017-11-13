Liverpool ace makes massive wage demand as contract runs down

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is in the last year of his current contract at Anfield.
The German international has been the subject of interest for many clubs across Europe, including Serie A giants Juventus and Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. According to reports from the Sun, the former Bayern Munich player is demanding an astonishing £150,000-a-week in wages to extend his stay in Merseyside.
The report suggests that Liverpool are unwilling to pay such a massive amount that would nearly double his current wage. Meanwhile, Juventus could capitalise on the situation, with some reports from Italy suggesting that the Turin based side are using midfielder Sami Khedira to persuade Can into joining the club.
Can went public with his contract situation last month. The 23-year-old dispelled rumours about his future before adding that he loves to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
“I made forward steps in my three years here,” he said. “It is my fourth season now in Liverpool and I played a lot of games. I am really enjoying being here. It is a great club.
“Of course I can play better sometimes, I know that, but I think my development has been good so far. I try to be better and I train hard for that.
“Why should my commitment be any different? I have a contract I playing for the club, I earn my money here and I love to play for Liverpool.
“I don’t think about setbacks, or injury, when I am going out on the pitch. I only think about how I am going to help my team. That [injury] can always happen, but on the pitch I only think about how we can win the game.”
Liverpool return to Premier league action this Saturday to face Southampton at Anfield.