Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Dele Alli

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is regarded as one of the most talented young midfielders in the world right now and it seems that he has impressed the best player in the world, Lionel Messi.
According to reports, the Argentine superstar has requested Barcelona to sign the Tottenham attacking midfielder.
Apparently, Barcelona want to sign Coutinho and Griezmann but if they fail to land those players, Alli’s name is on the list as an alternative.
The La Liga giants want to improve their midfield and the interest in Alli is understandable. The England midfielder is already one of the best players in the Premier League and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Gomes.
Rakitic and Iniesta are past their peak now and Alli would be a very good addition for Barcelona in the short term as well as in future.
It will be interesting to see whether the Spanish giants make a move for the Spurs midfielder at the end of this season. There is no doubt that Levy will want to hold on to his best players and signing Alli will be very difficult.
The report adds that Barcelona’s rivals Real Madrid have been interested in Alli for months now. It seems that a bidding war could be on the cards this summer.