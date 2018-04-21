Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to agree deal with Liverpool for Salah

21 April, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Don Balon, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi wants Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the Camp Nou this summer.

The Egyptian international’s form for the Merseysiders has led to a lot of interest in his signature, and Messi believes he’d be more perfect for Barca than Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann due to being a ‘humble player’.

Salah joined Liverpool from Italian Serie A side AS Roma last summer and has gone on to score and create 53 goals in 44 games in all competitions.

The £90k-per-week star hasn’t made any public desire to leave Anfield and might want to see how their Champions League semi-final clash with Roma turns out before making such a decision.

Barcelona already procured Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and want Salah to complete their trident in attack – Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The Catalan giants haven’t fill the gap left by Neymar, but Messi believes the answer is currently at Anfield.

Liverpool paid £34m to sign the 25-year-old last summer but reports state they could request in excess of £142m for his signature now.

With Barca falling short in the Champions League this season – suffering elimination to Roma in the quarter-finals – they could consider such a lofty fee given Salah’s contributing more than a goal-per-game on average.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

