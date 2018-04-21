Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to agree deal with Liverpool for Salah

According to Don Balon, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi wants Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the Camp Nou this summer.
The Egyptian international’s form for the Merseysiders has led to a lot of interest in his signature, and Messi believes he’d be more perfect for Barca than Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann due to being a ‘humble player’.
Salah joined Liverpool from Italian Serie A side AS Roma last summer and has gone on to score and create 53 goals in 44 games in all competitions.
The £90k-per-week star hasn’t made any public desire to leave Anfield and might want to see how their Champions League semi-final clash with Roma turns out before making such a decision.
Barcelona already procured Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and want Salah to complete their trident in attack – Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
The Catalan giants haven’t fill the gap left by Neymar, but Messi believes the answer is currently at Anfield.
Liverpool paid £34m to sign the 25-year-old last summer but reports state they could request in excess of £142m for his signature now.
With Barca falling short in the Champions League this season – suffering elimination to Roma in the quarter-finals – they could consider such a lofty fee given Salah’s contributing more than a goal-per-game on average.
Stats from Transfermarkt.