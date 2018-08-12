Blog Competitions English Championship Lewis Grabban posts message on Twitter after Nottingham Forest win vs Reading

Lewis Grabban posts message on Twitter after Nottingham Forest win vs Reading

12 August, 2018 English Championship, Nottingham Forest


After drawing their opening two games, Nottingham Forest earned their first win of the 2018-19 Championship campaign after beating Reading 1-0 on Saturday at the City ground.

Forest drew 1-1 in their opening match against Bristol City, and were also held to a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

After a dull first half, Aitor Karanka made a double substitution before the hour that gave Forest an extra edge. Hillal Soudani curled in a terrific left-footed shot past Vito Mannone just 12 minutes after replacing £13.2m club record signing Joao Carvalho.

One of the new summer signings, Lewis Grabban, took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. The 30-year-old said it was a “great win” for the team.

Forest fans were quick to respond to his tweet to let him know that he played well. Here are some of the best reactions from the Forest fans:

Massive transfer window 

It has been a massive transfer window for Forest with Karanka making a wholesome change to the squad. Forest remained busy in the midweek, and took their summer arrivals to 13 with the season-long loan capture of West Ham right-back Sam Byram and the deadline day signing of Michael Hefele.

Forest have made some very good singings but the new players need time to settle down. With the quality players Karanka has at his disposal, they should be aiming to mount a serious challenge for promotion this time.

James Tavernier wants Middlesbrough winger to join him at Rangers

About The Author

johnblake