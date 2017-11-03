Leon Goretzka has decided to join Barcelona in the summer

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka has decided that he wants to play for Barcelona next season.
The German midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and he has already informed his agent Jörg Neubauer that he wants to play for the La Liga giants despite interest from Bayern Munich, Juventus and Liverpool.
According to reports, Liverpool were leading the chase for the box-to-box midfielder.
The report claims that Goretzka is now deciding whether he wants to complete the move in January or at the end of this season. Schalke’s technical director Christian Heidel wants the player to stay this season although they will not receive a fee for him in the summer.
Barcelona were heavily linked with Philippe Coutinho this summer but they failed to sign the Brazilian despite repeated attempts. Goretzka will be a cheaper alternative for them. However, the 22-year-old is a completely different player and signing him does not mean that Barcelona have abandoned the chase for Coutinho.
Apparently, Goretzka has already spoken to Ter Stegen about life at Barcelona. Furthermore, the player has impressed the Barcelona scouting team as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Schalke sanction a sale in January for their key star. There is no doubt that he is a very talented footballer and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Gomes at Barcelona.
