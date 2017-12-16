Leo Bonatini wants to stay at Wolves beyond this season

Wolverhampton forward Leo Bonatini wishes to stay at the club beyond this season.
The Brazilian is currently on loan from Al-Hilal but his spectacular form in the Championship has forced Wolves to consider a permanent deal.
Bonatini has already bagged 12 goals so far this season and he is certainly capable of taking Wolves to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see whether Al-Hilal sanction a sale now.
Bonatini seems quite relaxed about the situation. The forward revealed that his representatives are looking to sort out the transfer. He also claimed that he is confident of a positive outcome.
He said: “I’m very happy here and I want to stay at Wolverhampton. The club was very important to me, I’m sure that I made the right choice and I found my football again. It’s a football that I adapted to very fast, my teammates helped me a lot and I hope that my stay at Wolves will be concrete at the end of the season. I confess that I am not very worried about this situation, because my contract goes until the end of the season and I have total confidence in my agents, who take care of it for me. I always say that I want to be focused on playing, scoring, and I leave it in their hands because I know they will do the best for me. My goal is to help Wolves advance to the first division and, if possible, the title. After that, let’s sit down and talk, but I’ve always made it clear that I want to stay at the club and I’m going to be very happy if it comes real.”
As per the reports, there is a buying option in his loan deal and in that case, Wolves’ job will be easier. The Championship outfit have spent heavily in the summer and they can certainly afford to splash out on Bonatini now.
The Wolverhampton fans will be really delighted with these comments on Bonatini. He is clearly the best striker at the club and keeping him beyond this season is a no-brainer.