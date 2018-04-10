Lennart Thy comments on his future plans amid Celtic interest

Lennart Thy has insisted that he is focussed on building his career at Werder Bremen amid interest from Scottish giants Celtic.
According to a report from German publication 90mins.de, published last week, Celtic have been monitoring Werden Bremen owned striker Lennart Thy and have sent out scouts to watch him recently.
The 26-year-old joined VVV-Venlo last summer on loan from Werder Bremen, and has enjoyed a decent campaign for the Dutch side where he scored seven goals in 28 games this season, including a hat-trick against Heracles.
The report claims that Celtic sent out scouts to watch the former German under-20 international in action in VVV-Venlo’s Eredivise clash with FC Twente where he duly impressed although he didn’t get his name on the scoresheet.
However, Thy is keen to establish himself in the Bundesliga, and probably he is not looking for a move at the moment. He has another year left with Bremen and is keen to make an impact for the German club next season.
“At the end of the season I’ll return to Bremen and I will work harder than ever to get into the team next season,” said Thy, as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
“It was a good decision to go on loan but it was made clear to me I won’t be at Venlo for more than a year.”
His comments will come as a blow to Celtic who were monitoring his progress. Brendan Rodgers will be looking to bolster the strike department in the summer, and it seems he will have to look for other options in the transfer market.