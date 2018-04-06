Leigh Griffiths in talks over new Celtic deal

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has admitted that his representatives are in talks with the Scottish club over a new contract.
The 27-year-old has a contract at the club till 2021, and he wishes to stay long enough to be awarded a testimonial.
The Scotland international, who has 17 caps under his belt, is keen to commit his long term future to the Parkhead club.
Griffiths joined Celtic from Wolves in 2014 and has quickly become a fan favourite at the club.
He has scored 97 goals for the Bhoys in all competitions since joining the club, and is a key player for Brendan Rodgers.
Griffiths has struggled with injuries this season, but he has still managed 12 goals in all competitions.
He has admitted that his representatives are working behind the scene, and hopes that a deal can be agreed soon.
“My representatives are working behind the scenes to try and get me a new deal,” said Griffiths, as quoted by the Evening Times.
“Why would you want to go anywhere else? You are playing at a top club with a top manager in front of 50,000 or 60,000 every week.
“There’s no reason to go anywhere. You have Champions League football every season. It’s hard to get there now, but when you do get there, those are memorable nights.
“It is early stages just now, but hopefully we can get it done sooner rather than later.”
Griffiths is keen to stay for the remainder of his career at Celtic Park, and has made it clear that he has no desire to return to the Premier League in the future.
“Everybody keeps mentioning I was put off in England and that I came back up the road because I was scared,” he added. “But if you look at the records, I still finished joint top scorer when I left in January.
“Fair enough, we were in the Premier League and I got put on loan, but that stood me in good stead for going back down. I had a good crack at it when I went back down, but when Celtic come calling, you do not reject it.”