Leigh Griffiths aiming for 100-goal Celtic milestone

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is aiming to end the season on a high after recovering from injury.
The 27-year-old returned to the Celtic squad in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Ross County, and is in contention to start against Dundee on Wednesday night.
Griffiths was absent for about eight weeks with a calf injury, but he feels that he has found the cure. The news will delight the Celtic fans who will feel that Griffiths’ best years might still be yet to come.
The Scotland international admits that the competition in the squad is high, and that there are three players vying for one position.
Brendan Rodgers usually plays in a system with one striker, and therefore whoever gets the opportunity wants to give his best to impress his manager.
“Three of us are vying for one position. At times we have gone two up front but mostly it’s one,” said Griffiths, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“I’m selfish. I’m a striker. I want to score goals and be in the team but it’s up to the manager to pick the team and whoever gets the starting slot will be deserving of it.”
Celtic are potentially just three wins away from a seventh successive Premiership title, and should they win the Scottish Cup it will provide a second straight treble.
Griffiths is also just three short of 100 goals for Celtic and he hopes to get those within this season.