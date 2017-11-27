Leicester vs Tottenham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Leicester vs Tottenham
English Premier League 2017/18
28th November, 19:45 pm BST
King Power Stadium, Leicester
Live Stream: Watch Leicester vs Tottenham live on NBCSN (US)
Leicester vs Tottenham Preview
Leicester City host Spurs in the Premier League this week and the Foxes will be hoping to improve their home record against the Londoners.
Leicester have lost four of their last six home meetings with Tottenham.
Meanwhile, Tottenham will be determined to get back to winning ways as well. They were held to a 1-1 draw against WBA on Saturday and they have won just one of their last four Premier League matches.
Pochettino’s men cannot afford to lose more ground in the title race and this will be a must-win game for them.
Leicester vs Tottenham Team News
Claude Puel is without Matty James, Robert Huth and Adrien Silva for this one.
Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld are both ruled out for Tottenham, but the visitors have no further injury concerns here.
Predicted Leicester Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Albrighton, Ndidi, Iborra, Gray; Mahrez; Vardy
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Vertonghen; Trippier, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Davies; Alli; Kane
Leicester vs Tottenham Betting Tips
There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Tottenham’s last 4 games in the Premier League. Another low scoring game is on the cards here.
Tottenham have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 away matches against Leicester in all competitions. Bet on the visitors to win this week.
Leicester vs Tottenham Prediction
Leicester have a poor record against Spurs at home and they will struggle here as well. Pochettino’s men are under pressure to win and they will look to perform at their best.
Spurs are the better side and they should be able to secure the three points. An away win seems likely.
Leicester 0-2 Tottenham